Latino chamber, Visit Longmont partner to boost tourism businesses

The entry sign for Longmont along Colorado Highway 119.

LONGMONT — The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County and Visit Longmont have signed a first-ever memorandum of understanding to support local tourism business owners and create awareness of the Longmont area as a diverse, culturally rich traveler destination.

“The travel industry and visitors help support many local businesses in Longmont, including

Latino-owned tourism businesses,” Sarah Leonard, Visit Longmont executive director, said in a prepared statement. “With one out of every 13 jobs connected to tourism in Longmont, it makes good sense to partner with the Latino Chamber to enhance economic opportunities for tourism businesses and also share Longmont’s vibrant and diverse history and culture with visitors.”

Added Carla Colin, programs and membership manager for the Latino chamber, “The Latino Chamber of Commerce sees great collaboration with Visit Longmont. “The MOU helps create a pathway for Latino business owners to participate in marketing efforts to reach travelers who are visiting and spending dollars in our community.”

The MOU and partnership outlines areas of support including collaborative outreach efforts, translation services, and shared promotion of educational webinars and events.

Visit Longmont was established in 2008 as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization with the mission to manage, market, develop and enhance the image of Longmont and its historical, cultural, business, meeting, and recreational assets, as well as drawing regional, national and international tourism to Longmont and surrounding areas.

The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County was established in 2007 to maximize Latino economic development and job creation through advocacy and programs designed to generate success and value.