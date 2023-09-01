Boulder named a ‘runner-friendly community’

Boulderthon is slated for October. Courtesy Boulderthon

BOULDER — The Road Runners Club of America has added Boulder to its list of Runner Friendly Communities. Boulder’s nomination for the designation was spearheaded by running event Boulderthon.

The Runner Friendly Community committee selects cities by reviewing four components:

Community infrastructure.

Community support.

Local government support.

Additional support.

The goal of the designation is to shine a national spotlight on communities that stand out as friendly to runners and to provide incentives for other communities.

“Communities play a vital role in making running safe and accessible for everyone,” Jean Knaack, RRCA CEO, said in a press statement. “The references from city and state government leaders for this round of Runner Friendly Communities demonstrates the impact of positive relationships between runners and local officials.”

“I am so thrilled to hear the great news of Boulder being named a runner friendly city by RRCA – myself and those who collaborated on the nomination felt it was long overdue for our iconic running city,” said Phil Dumontet, founder and race director of Boulderthon. “As an avid runner in Boulder and founder of Boulderthon, I have seen the incredible things that this city has to offer for runners, and I couldn’t think of a more deserving city to receive this honor!”Boulderthon, a half marathon, will take place Oct. 8. This year, the run will have an 8,000 runner cap.