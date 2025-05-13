Weld United Way awards $60K for youth-rec scholarships

GREELEY — United Way of Weld County has invested $60,000 for recreation scholarships to support youth access to sports and wellness activities throughout Weld County.

The scholarships, announced Monday, will help eliminate financial barriers for more than 1,000 young people, ensuring that they can participate in programs that build confidence, promote physical health and create a sense of belonging.

With substantial support from The Weld Trust, local donors and partners, these investments will provide participation scholarships as offered by 15 municipal and nonprofit recreation programs including Carbon Valley Parks & Recreation District, City of Evans Recreation, City of Fort Lupton Recreation; City of Greeley Recreation; Eaton Area Park & Recreation District; Highland Recreation Association; LaSalle Recreation; Platteville Recreation; Rebels Youth Athletics; Thompson Rivers Parks & Recreation District; Town of Erie; Town of Kersey; Town of Mead Recreation; and the Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture departments for both Windsor and Severance.

Each recreation-program recipient demonstrated a strong commitment to serving youths from families with financial need. All funds will be used to directly offset registration or participation fees for sports, enrichment, and wellness programs.

“Across the board, especially in our youth athletics, our numbers have grown substantially from year to year,” said Kathlene Woltemath, recreation director for the Thompson Rivers Parks and Recreation District, when asked recently during an interview on KFKA-AM 1310 radio if Johnstown and Milliken have experienced growth in their activities.

Woltemath shared a story about a family with four children who were all involved in youth athletics and lost their mother in an accident. Because of the United Way recreation scholarships, she said, all four children were able to remain in their respective activities despite the loss of their mother and the cost burden incurred during such a difficult time.

