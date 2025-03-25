Great Outdoors Colorado grants Longmont $350K for splash pad

LONGMONT — Great Outdoors Colorado, which doles out Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces, recently provided $350,000 in grant funding to build a splash pad in Longmont.

The planned splash pad at Kensington Park is part of Longmont’s Resilient Together Project, “which aims to provide shade and water features in areas at high risk of extreme heat,” according to a GOCO news release.

“Enhancing resilience to increased heat is a critical aspect of protecting our community from the

impacts of climate change,” Longmont sustainability manager Lisa Knoblauch said in the release. “Planting more trees, installing water features, and providing home cooling support

were the measures residents expressed that they wanted to see in their neighborhoods. We are

excited that this grant will help us provide a splash pad to residents of Kensington and

surrounding neighborhoods.”

