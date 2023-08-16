SomaLogic grows sales by 45% in second quarter
BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC) grew its year-over-year sales by 45% in the second quarter but losses also ticked up in that period.
Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $20.5 million, up from $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
SomaLogic’s net loss for the quarter was $24.8 million, up from a loss of $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
“Our second quarter results are in line with our expectations despite navigating operational changes and a dynamic macroeconomic backdrop. While our progress this quarter in both core assay services and distributed kits is encouraging, there is still more work to be done,” SomaLogic CEO Adam Taich said in a prepared statement. “We have the benefit of a strong cash position, yet remain fully committed to spending discipline and continued operational rationalization to maximize SomaLogic’s long-term position in a growing proteomics market.”
SomaLogic develops platforms to read thousands of proteins in a patient’s blood or urine sample that may signal illnesses or future health conditions and suggest potential treatments via machine learning.
Looking ahead, SomaLogic expects revenue for the full 2023 fiscal year to range from $80 to $84 million.
SomaLogic’s stock price finished trading Tuesday up 6.4% at $2.16.
BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC) grew its year-over-year sales by 45% in the second quarter but losses also ticked up in that period.
Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $20.5 million, up from $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
SomaLogic’s net loss for the quarter was $24.8 million, up from a loss of $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
“Our second quarter results are in line with our expectations despite navigating operational changes and a dynamic macroeconomic backdrop. While our progress this quarter in both core assay services and distributed kits is encouraging, there…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.