Celestial Seasonings brings back tours after COVID-19 pause

BOULDER — Celestial Seasonings Inc., after a three-year break that began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is welcoming visitors back to Boulder factory for tours, although they’re no longer free to the public.

The tour costs $5 per person and takes 45 minutes to complete. Tour-goers can also check out Celestial’s factory gift shop and tea sampling area.

Celestial’s Boulder factory is located at 4600 Sleepytime Drive.