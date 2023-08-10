Technology  August 10, 2023

Zayo adds communications technology exec to its board

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global communications infrastructure provider based in Boulder, has added Bill Smith to its board of directors.

Smith has a background in the telecommunications industry. He most recently served as interim CEO of PG&E, one of the nation’s largest utility companies, and remains a member of that board. He also spent 37 years at BellSouth and AT&T, where he was responsible for all technology planning, engineering and operations for wireless and wireline networks worldwide.

“I am delighted to welcome Bill to the board,” Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo Group, said in a written statement. “Bill’s profound industry knowledge will be invaluable as we expand our network and elevate our offerings to help our customers connect what’s next.” 

“Communications infrastructure has never been more important than it is today,” Smith said. “It’s an honor to join Zayo and contribute to its continued success in this ever-evolving digital landscape.” 

