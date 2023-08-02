Loveland supportive housing project to open in November

LOVELAND – The 54-unit St. Valentine supportive housing complex is likely to be completed in November, developer Justin Raddatz has told the Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald.

Construction on the $18.6 million project located adjacent to the Loveland Police and Courts Building on Tenth Street was supposed to be done earlier this year, but supply-chain issues, mud, frozen ground and removal of prairie dogs from the site delayed it.

The apartment project was approved by the Loveland City Council in 2020.