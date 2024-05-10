 May 10, 2024

Louisville OKs ambitious housing plan

LOUISVILLE —  Fueled by a $60,000 grant from the state Department of Local Affairs that it received in 2021, the Louisville City Council has approved a new housing plan that focuses on its goal of having 12% of the city’s housing stock be “permanently affordable.”

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the plan, developed in conjunction with Portland, Oregon-based public policy firm EcoNorthwest and approved on Tuesday, concentrates on increasing residential development opportunities, expanding access to affordable housing and diversifying the city’s housing stock.

