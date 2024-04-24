McWhinney plans to sell downtown Salt Lake property
SALT LAKE CITY — Loveland-based developer McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. is backing out of its foray into Salt Lake City.
Building Salt Lake reported that the company plans to sell its downtown Salt Lake property and has it listed with commercial real estate firm CBRE. The company said in a press statement that it was evaluating its opportunities in the market.
