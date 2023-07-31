Local foods firms partner with Feed the Children, Voices for Children to provide school supplies

BOULDER — Nonprofit groups Feed the Children and Boulder Voices for Children will be joined by local natural products industry leaders such as the a2 Milk C., Justin’s, Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery and the Good Crisp Co. on Aug. 10 at Boulder Voices for Children’s offices at 5408 Idylwild Trail to pack and distribute school supplies for families in need.

Each family will receive “backpacks containing essential school supplies, a 25-pound box of food, 15-pound box of hygiene essentials and donated food from each participating Colorado food brand,” according to a news release.

Visit www.feedthechildren.org to learn more.