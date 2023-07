Bitwise: Rapid start, spectacular demise

Bitwise Industries Inc. had leased space at 810 Ninth St. in downtown Greeley. Christopher Wood/BizWest

Bitwise Industries, the startup technology training company that was building out space in downtown Greeley before its owners shut it down, had an amazing start and a spectacular demise, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The Post reported on the company’s cash burn as it failed to generate the revenue needed to continue operations.