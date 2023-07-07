Street to CenterPlace in Greeley to close for 11 days

GREELEY – A road serving the CenterPlace Shopping Center in Greeley will close for 11 days beginning Monday, the city of Greeley announced Thursday.

According to the Greeley Tribune, the closure will affect CenterPlace Drive and West 25th Street between 35th and 47th avenues, and will be in effect through July 21 as work is done on the area’s utility infrastructure to provide service to newly constructed apartments. Access to business and adjacent properties will be maintained.

Longmont-based WT Excavating is involved in the project.