Loveland Generations seeks grant applications

LOVELAND — The Loveland Generations Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, will be accepting grant proposals from nonprofits July 3-28 for projects and organizations that benefit Loveland residents.

Preference will be given to proposals that specifically serve Loveland youth and people experiencing homelessness, especially youth. To apply for a grant from the fund, visit: https://nocofoundation.org/nonprofits/grants/.