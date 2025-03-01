Human Bean to benefit nonprofit A Friend to You

LOVELAND — Human Bean Northern Colorado will conduct a Guest Barista Day, March 18, with 10% of sales made at the 6180 E. Crossroads Boulevard location in Loveland to be donated to A Friend for You.

A Friend for You supports pregnant women by offering unconditional support through friendship, tangible services and connection to community resources.

Representatives from A Friend for You will be on site from 9 to 11 a.m. to speak with customers and increase awareness of their mission. Cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the nonprofit.To learn more about A Friend for You, visit afriendforyou.org/.

