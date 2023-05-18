Uplight hires pair of execs

BOULDER — Uplight Inc., a developer of software that gives utilities granular data about how customers consume energy and offers ways to reduce their base power demand, has hired a new general counsel and chief marketing officer.

General counsel and senior vice president Shaila Lakhani Ohri joins from utility company Exelon, and chief marketing officer Hannah Bascom was most recently employed by electrification company Span.

“Shaila and Hannah are strategic additions for Uplight at this critical moment, as we are positioned to scale our execution at the intersection of customer engagement and load management,” Uplight CEO Luis D’Acosta said in a prepared statement. “Their talent, experience and customer-centricity will be critical as we expand our solutions, add further capabilities and increase our impact. We are also proud to be investing in the diversity of our executive team. We are in an even stronger position as a company because of the depth and breadth of perspectives and experiences our leaders bring.”