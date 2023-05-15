Colorado bankruptcy filings climb 25% in April

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings climbed 25% in April compared with the prior year, an improvement over March filings, which had surged 34% compared with the same period a year ago.

April filings increased in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties, with Boulder’s numbers more than doubling those of April 2022.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 520 bankruptcy filings in April, compared with 415 in April 2022. Colorado recorded 596 bankruptcy filings in March.

Year-to-date filings increased 21.7% statewide, to 1,842 from 1,514 through April 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 22.4% year-to-date, while business filings decreased 16.6%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: