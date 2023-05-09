Polis’ land-use plan dies in Legislature

DENVER – The sweeping effort to rewrite the state land use code, introduced in March by Gov. Jared Polis, died Monday in the final hours of the legislative session.

The Denver Post reports that after numerous rewrites, the bill – which divided Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado civic and business leaders – had essentially been split into two different versions that the Democrat-controlled Senate and House of Representatives couldn’t reconcile by the end of the session.