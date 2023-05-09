 May 9, 2023

Polis’ land-use plan dies in Legislature

BizWest Staff

DENVER – The sweeping effort to rewrite the state land use code, introduced in March by Gov. Jared Polis, died Monday in the final hours of the legislative session.

The Denver Post reports that after numerous rewrites, the bill – which divided Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado civic and business leaders – had essentially been split into two different versions that the Democrat-controlled Senate and House of Representatives couldn’t reconcile by the end of the session.

Related Content

Is Colorado Option the right or wrong prescription?

 May 1, 2023

Democrats risk clash with Polis over oil, gas permit rules

 April 11, 2023

Agilent breaks ground on $725M expansion in Frederick

 February 16, 2023