First FarmBank eyes Springfield branch, Oklahoma bank OK’d for Louisville loan ops

DENVER — The Colorado Banking Board this spring made moves that could impact a pair of bank operations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

The board gave a nod to Greeley-based First FarmBank’s intent to open a branch in the tiny Baca County hamlet of Springfield at 27258 U.S. Highway 287.

Outside of Greeley, First FarmBank operates branches in Yuma; Sterling; and Tribune, Kansas.

Edmond, Oklahoma-headquartered Kirkpatrick Bank, which has Colorado locations in Denver, Colorado Springs and Westcliffe, was approved by the board to establish a loan production office in Louisville at 357 S. McCaslin Blvd.

Loan offices are typically viewed in the banking industry as a precursor to the establishment of a full-service bank branch.