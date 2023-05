Thai food cart owner opens restaurant in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD – What started as a food cart serving up Thai cuisine on the 16th Street Mall in Denver has now graduated to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in a 1,200-square-foot space at 155 Nickel St. in Broomfield.

According to The Denver Post, Jaepop Pagdee opened Liang’s Thai Food last week, featuring his mother’s recipes including egg rolls, crab and cheese wontons, noodle soup, Thai tom yum soup and Thai coconut soup.