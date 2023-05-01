Sovrn hires ex-Vox exec as new president

Chris George

BOULDER — Sovrn Holdings Inc. has hired Chris George, most recently the chief operating officer at Vox Media, to serve as the Boulder-based publishing technology company’s new president.

In past roles, George has “helped shape pioneering brands such as The Verge, The Dodo, New York Magazine and PopSugar into category leaders,” Sovrn said in a news release.

As Sovrn president, “George will partner with CEO Walter Knapp and the executive leadership team to set direction for the commercial organization to amplify and drive greater uptake of its robust yet simple publisher platform, and to build and bring to market solutions that surpass competing alternatives,” the company said.