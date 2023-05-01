Schwan-Stabilo Outdoor USA moves local ops from Longmont to Boulder
BOULDER — Schwan-Stabilo Outdoor USA, a German multinational manufacturing company, has leased space in Boulder’s Flatiron Park business campus, where it will move its existing Boulder County operation from Longmont.
The Boulder site is part of Schwan-Stabilo’s outdoor gear, apparel and products division, which was formed in 2006 when the company absorbed Deuter Sport GmbH and its United States subsidiary, Deuter USA. The company also has divisions that manufacture writing instruments and private-label cosmetics.
The company is taking 8,752 square feet on 55th Street in Boulder, moving on from its previous Longmont digs on Fordham Street, according to Dean Callan & Co., the local brokerage that represented building owner Washington Capital Management Inc. in the lease deal. CBRE represented Schwan-Stabilo
Deuter USA had been in its Longmont offices since 2012.
Schwan-Stabilo “will be a great addition to the current mix of biotech, clean energy, life science, and state tenants in the (Flatiron Park) project.” Dean Callan broker Hunter Barto said in a prepared statement.
BOULDER — Schwan-Stabilo Outdoor USA, a German multinational manufacturing company, has leased space in Boulder’s Flatiron Park business campus, where it will move its existing Boulder County operation from Longmont.
The Boulder site is part of Schwan-Stabilo’s outdoor gear, apparel and products division, which was formed in 2006 when the company absorbed Deuter Sport GmbH and its United States subsidiary, Deuter USA. The company also has divisions that manufacture writing instruments and private-label cosmetics.
The company is taking 8,752 square feet on 55th Street in Boulder, moving on from its previous Longmont digs on Fordham Street, according to Dean Callan &…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.