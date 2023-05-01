Outdoor Industry  May 1, 2023

Schwan-Stabilo Outdoor USA moves local ops from Longmont to Boulder

BizWest Staff
Courtesy Dean Callan & Co.

BOULDER — Schwan-Stabilo Outdoor USA, a German multinational manufacturing company, has leased space in Boulder’s Flatiron Park business campus, where it will move its existing Boulder County operation from Longmont. 

The Boulder site is part of Schwan-Stabilo’s outdoor gear, apparel and products division, which was formed in 2006 when the company absorbed Deuter Sport GmbH and its United States subsidiary, Deuter USA. The company also has divisions that manufacture writing instruments and private-label cosmetics.

The company is taking 8,752 square feet on 55th Street in Boulder, moving on from its previous Longmont digs on Fordham Street, according to Dean Callan & Co., the local brokerage that represented building owner Washington Capital Management Inc. in the lease deal. CBRE represented Schwan-Stabilo

Deuter USA had been in its Longmont offices since 2012.

Schwan-Stabilo “will be a great addition to the current mix of biotech, clean energy, life science, and state tenants in the (Flatiron Park) project.” Dean Callan broker Hunter Barto said in a prepared statement.

BOULDER — Schwan-Stabilo Outdoor USA, a German multinational manufacturing company, has leased space in Boulder’s Flatiron Park business campus, where it will move its existing Boulder County operation from Longmont. 

The Boulder site is part of Schwan-Stabilo’s outdoor gear, apparel and products division, which was formed in 2006 when the company absorbed Deuter Sport GmbH and its United States subsidiary, Deuter USA. The company also has divisions that manufacture writing instruments and private-label cosmetics.

The company is taking 8,752 square feet on 55th Street in Boulder, moving on from its previous Longmont digs on Fordham Street, according to Dean Callan &…

Related Content

City, McWhinney agree to oil and gas agreement if Centerra South URA is approved

 May 1, 2023

North Shore stockholders offer to lend $700,000 to nursing-home operations

 May 1, 2023

Loveland-based marketing, event firm rebrands

 May 1, 2023