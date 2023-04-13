Alternatives to Violence hosts Purple Ribbon Breakfast

LOVELAND — Alternatives to Violence will host its Annual Purple Ribbon Breakfast on Tuesday, April 25. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing shelter, advocacy, education and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

The event serves to raise awareness about these issues, as well as raise funds for ATV’s SafeHouse, programs and operations. The Purple Ribbon Breakfast will feature special guest speakers from the area. Included on the agenda are Angela Rae Clark, human-trafficking survivor and author, and Vicky Paul-Bryant, domestic violence advocate and survivor, and co-founder of Pastels on 5th.

“We hope attendees leave the event inspired to take action and foster a community-wide response to help victims of abuse,” Kari Clark, executive director of Alternatives to Violence, said in a written statement. “This event is an opportunity to address an important issue that often remains not talked about, but talking about it is an important step in building community support and showing victims that help is accessible and available.”

The Purple Ribbon Breakfast will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Hotel Conference Center & Spa, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with the presentation from 8 to 9 a.m. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Those wanting to attend should register at https://alternativestoviolence.org/event/purple-ribbon-breakfast/.

Individuals and companies are encouraged to serve as table hosts or sponsors. Table hosts assist by inviting guests to the event. The Purple Ribbon Breakfast sponsorship is $1,000. Sponsorship includes recognition in in-person and online promotions.

This year’s sponsors of the Purple Ribbon Breakfast include Plante Moran, Bank of Colorado, Sater Tools & Services, James Zack Consulting, Thrivent, The Group and Realities for Children.

Those wishing to be a table host or sponsor should contact Communication & Development Manager Rose Marie Massaro at 970-669-5150, extension 124, or rosemarie.massaro@alternativestoviolence.org.