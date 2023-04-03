GeneThera delays filing of annual report with SEC
WESTMINSTER — Biotech company GeneThera Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTHR) will delay filing its annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, citing the hiring of a new auditor as the reason.
The company reported Friday that it will delay filing its 10-K for the period ended Dec. 31, 2022.
Genethera on March 24 hired Michael Gillespie with Plymale & Gillespie CPAs PLLC as its new auditor.
“Mr. Gillespie together with his team are thoroughly reviewing our financial data and need the extra time to complete their work. Such recent hire event has created a setback preventing the Company from filing the Annual Report with unreasonable effort or expense,” the company reported in its filing.
GeneThera develops tests and therapies for zoonotic diseases, or illnesses that can spread from animals to humans and vice versa.
