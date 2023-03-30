Ken Garff employees build bikes for Loveland students

FORT COLLINS — Employees at the Ken Garff Lincoln & Ford dealership in Fort Collins are partnering with Wish for Wheels Thursday to build bicycles for second graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Loveland.

The group will provide 25 bikes and helmets for the students Thursday afternoon.

“We’re joining Wish for Wheels build and give program to provide 25 second graders at Lincoln Elementary new bikes and a helmet,” Jack Wroten, general manager at Ken Garff Ford in Fort Collins, said in a written statement. “We’ll be building and giving bikes to these under-resourced kids to help them realize their full potential and witness some joy away from the office and give back to our local community.”