XetaWave hires former GOP congressional hopeful

LOUISVILLE — Radio-maker XetaWave LLC has hired U.S. Army combat veteran and former Republican congressional candidate Erik Aadland to serve as its vice president of business development.

Aadland was the GOP’s nominee in last year’s race to represent Jefferson County-based 7th Congressional District. The West Point graduate, who has reportedly cast doubts on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, lost to former Colorado state lawmaker Brittany Petterson, a Democrat, in the race to fill the seat vacated by longtime representative Ed Perlmutter.

XetaWave’s newest vice president entered the 7th Congressional District fray after first dabbling with a U.S. Senate run.

This month, Aadland, who held management positions with Noble Energy Inc. after leaving the military, was the runner up to Dave Williams in the race to chair the Colorado Republican Party.

XetaWave makes radios that transmit data from field operations for oil and gas and wind-energy companies as well as for the military.

“We are very excited for Erik to join our team and continue to accelerate our worldwide growth by leveraging his proven leadership skills, ability to drive teams to high levels of success, and his in-depth business experience specifically within the oil and gas industry which is one of XetaWave’s core markets,” XetaWave CEO Jonathan Sawyer said in a prepared statement. “Given his experience, I expect Erik to be involved in and add value across all aspects of XetaWave.”