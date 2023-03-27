HBA to host rebuild expo for Marshall Fire victims

Fire tore through neighborhoods of Superior and Louisville, leaving little behind. Dallas Heltzell for BizWest

LOUISVILLE—The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver will work with homeowners affected by the Marshall Fire to find vendors and services needed for rebuilding.

The HBA, working with its volunteer Marshall Fire Task Force, will host a Marshall Fire Rebuild Expo on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ascent Community Church in Louisville.

The event is free to the public and will include about 40 exhibitors — ranging from local builders and contractors, financial institutions, lumber and materials vendors, and other businesses.

With more than 625 properties still not permitted for reconstruction, property owners likely have a need to hear about rebuilding options, according to the HBA.

Previously, the HBA’s Marshall Fire Task Force created a 21-part educational series for residents and businesses impacted by the fire that addressed many of the issues in the rebuilding and recovery process. The first eight sessions were held in-person, and the remaining sessions were offered online. Those sessions can be viewed online by visiting www.hbadenver.com/marshall-fire-resources.

The rebuild expo will be at Ascent Community Church, 550 McCaslin Blvd.