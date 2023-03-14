New Estes group wants tighter STR regulations

ESTES PARK – The Estes Valley Short-Term Rental Alliance was formed last year to defend the vacation-home industry against tighter rules being proposed by Larimer County. Now a new group has formed to defend and improve those rules.

According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, a group called Estes Valley Residents Against the Proliferation of STRs was formed this month to give Estes Park area residents a voice in seeking improved regulations for short-term rentals, pointing out that addressing compliance violations take too long and aren’t adequate to change behaviors.