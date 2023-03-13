Colorado unemployment rate falls to pre-pandemic level
DENVER — Colorado’s unemployment rate reached COVID-19 pandemic levels in January 2023, a faster recovery than the state achieved in the past two national recessions.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in January, a pretty remarkable feat given the COVID-era jobless rate high in May 2020 was 11.6%.
January marked nine straight months of sub-3% unemployment in Colorado, according to data released Monday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Despite the strong unemployment-rate showing, Colorado failed to add any private-sector jobs in January.
January was a “weak month for the private sector,” CLDE senior economist Ryan Gedney said.
But, he said, “it was historically cold and historically snowy” the week that CDLE’s data was collected, which does impact jobs figures, especially in sectors such as construction.
Nationally, the unemployment rate declined by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.4% in January, good for a 54-year low mark.
In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions, Boulder County led the way with a seasonally adjusted January jobless rate of 2.5%, up from 2.1% in December. Broomfield County’s January and December unemployment rates were 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively; Larimer County 2.7% and 2.3%; and Weld County 3.2% and 2.7%.
Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 33.5 to 33.4 hours, according to CLDE, while average hourly earnings grew from $34.18 to $36.14, more than three dollars ahead of the national average hourly earnings of $33.03.
With last week’s Silicon Valley Bank collapse fresh on the mind’s of economists and business leaders, all eyes are on the information, technology and startup communities, members of which relied on the Santa Clara, California-based institution for financing and banking services.
“The recovery was a little bit weaker” in information and technology sectors, Gedney said. “I could certainly see some impacts [of the SVB collapse and the broader uncertainty around technology startups, banks and venture capital] leaking into the state. I don’t think the state would be immune.”
DENVER — Colorado’s unemployment rate reached COVID-19 pandemic levels in January 2023, a faster recovery than the state achieved in the past two national recessions.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in January, a pretty remarkable feat given the COVID-era jobless rate high in May 2020 was 11.6%.
January marked nine straight months of sub-3% unemployment in Colorado, according to data released Monday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Despite the strong unemployment-rate showing, Colorado failed to add any private-sector jobs in January.
January was a “weak month for the private sector,” CLDE senior economist Ryan Gedney said.
But, he said,…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.