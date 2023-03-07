Coreware partners with Otter Technologies to enhance compliance for digital waivers

BOULDER — Otter Technologies Inc., a business compliance platform for small businesses, on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Coreware to provide retailers of firearms and outdoor-sports equipment a comprehensive digital waiver solution to meet regulatory requirements.

Coreware, based in Columbus, North Carolina, selected OtterWaiver as its preferred option for completing required regulatory guidelines and will collaborate with Boulder-based Otter on future innovations.

Ben Nelson, CEO of Otter Technologies, said partnering with Coreware was needed to help businesses stay compliant with fast-changing privacy and eSignatures laws.

“We believe our integration with Coreware will allow Coreware’s retail clients to hit their targets and increase customer retention — and, trust me, this feels good — and leave the compliance standards for Otter,” Nelson said.

Coreware’s software integrated with OtterWaiver allows retailers to collect and manage liability waivers for range usage, workshops and more.

“Signing those forms with contactless signatures via tablets, kiosks, or QR codes at the point of sale becomes effortless,” according to a news release. “Customers’ waiver data gets pulled from Otter Waiver into Coreware so users can access them when creating a new customer profile. Otter’s Waiver platform provides a simple, user-friendly service that allows retailers to avoid customer turnover. With its quick setup process, Otter guarantees retail success from the start with features such as an easy-to-use waiver builder paired with SMS tools designed for customer retention.”

Otter Technologies was founded in Boulder in 2020.