Finkel joins Tender Belly as CEO
DENVER — Dustin Finkel, late of Awakened Foods LLC, makers of snack brands such as Ka-Pop!, has been appointed CEO and director of Denver company Tender Belly LLC.
Finkel’s role will be to help propel the growth of the premium meat brand through innovative marketing, new-to-the-market products, and multi-channel expansion, the company said in a press release.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Dustin Finkel to Tender Belly as our CEO and board director. His proven ability to drive results while being a thoughtful leader is unparalleled. We are impressed by his experience, knowledge, and passion — we have no doubt he will help maximize the full potential of Tender Belly,” said company founder Shannon Duffy.
“Joining as the CEO of Tender Belly is an incredible opportunity to partner with Shannon and our investors, Encore Consumer Capital. I took this role because Tender Belly hits it on all marks — an absolutely craveable product, an exceptional and talented team, and significant growth potential. It is rare to find all of these characteristics in one company,” Finkel said.. “Tender Belly’s team has driven tremendous growth, and I am looking forward to the momentum our team will continue to build across all channels and all products.”
Tender Belly was founded in 2010 by two brothers from Iowa, Shannon and Erik Duffy, who saw a demand for pork products. Their mission has been to provide high quality bacon, ham, and sausages. The company sells nationally in retail, club, and food services.
