Meati forms scientific advisory board to study health impacts of mycelium

BOULDER — Meati Foods, a mushroom-based whole-food proteins producer, has brought together a group of food-science and nutrition experts to form its new Meati Science Advisory Board, tasked with researching the full health impacts of the company’s products.

Meati, a trade name used by Emergy Inc., creates high-protein, high-fiber and nutrient-dense meats using mycelium — the muscular root structure of fungi — as its single main ingredient.

“Meati was founded on a commitment to develop food solutions good for the health of people and the planet, and we are excited to strengthen this commitment by working with the MSAB to unlock the vast potential of our mycelium and mycelia in general,” Justin Whiteley, chief technology officer and co-founder of Meati Foods, said in a prepared statement. “At Meati, we believe consumers and the environment win when we invest in rigorous scientific understanding of our products, and the MSAB was created with that goal in mind.”

The advisory board is chaired by Harold Schmitz, a scholar and former executive at food giant Mars Inc.

“Research has shown Meati’s mycelium to be a safe and remarkably nutritious food, with extraordinary potential for contributing a variety of health benefits profound for a single ingredient,” Schmitz said in a statement. “As a multi-disciplinary team of world-class researchers, the MSAB is eager to explore the role mycelium’s unique array of nutritional attributes can play as a positive addition to anyone’s diet.”