Meati Foods enters snack market with launch of jerky

Meati Foods has launched a line of jerky, available direct-to-consumer.. Courtesy Meati Foods

BOULDER — Meati Foods, which produces a meat alternative derived from mycenium, has entered the snack market with the launch of Meati jerky.

The jerky is available in three flavors, including original, peppered and sweet chile. Meati products are made from the company’s patented MushroomRoot, the muscular root structure of fungi, along with oat fiber and chickpea flour.

“Snacking more and eating fewer meals isn’t only a Gen Z trend; it’s truly cross-generational. It’s critical to provide protein, fiber and nutrition that is delicious and supports life on the go,” Scott Tassani, president and chief operating officer of Meati Foods, said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to provide a snacking solution that provides superior nutrition and incredible flavor in Meati jerky and can’t wait for people to try it. We believe the potential appeal will extend well beyond jerky eaters, as more people seek out functional snacks they enjoy.”

Jerky is the latest product in the “Eat Meati” line, which launched earlier this year with steaks and cutlets.

The jerky initially is available only direct-to-consumer through the Meati’s online marketplace, with two servings costing $39.

Meati Foods is a trademark for Emergy Inc.