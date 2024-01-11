Meati adds retail distribution in Target stores

Meati Foods is expanding its retail footprint into Super Target stores nationwide. Courtesy Meati Foods

BOULDER — Meati Foods, a Boulder-based meat-alternative company, has expanded its retail distribution to Super Target stores nationwide.

Meati, a trade name for Emergy Inc., produces alternative whole-food proteins from mushroom root.

The company currently offers its Eat Meati line of products in 3,000 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, The Giant Co., Meijer, Save Mart, Lowes Foods, Fresh Thyme, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Cub Foods, among others, but aims to be at 8,000 stores by summer 2024.

“Achieving a retail footprint of 8,000 stores within our first 18 months in the market is a testament to how Meati Foods delivers what consumers want — whole-food, nutritious, delicious options,” Scott Tassani, president and chief operating officer, said in a written statement. “Meati MushroomRoot is unlocking an entirely new eating experience that puts health first without compromising on flavor or clean and minimal ingredients, and we are honored to have Target join us on this journey as our newest partner.”Meati in January 2023 opened a new production facility in Thornton but completed two rounds of layoffs during the year, including a net 10% reduction in its workforce in September, affecting 30 employees.