Meati picks up additional celebrity investors

Meati produces meat alternatives that mimic the texture of meats. Courtesy Meati Foods

BOULDER — Boulder-based Meati Foods, creator of foods made from mushroom roots, has landed a couple of celebrity investors.

NBA star and gold medalist Chris Paul and gold medalist and world champion gymnast Aly Raisman have both invested in the company. They join other celebrity investors such as Derek Jeter, Rachael Ray and others.

“When I choose to invest in a company, I look at everything from the quality of the products to how our values align. Meati and I share an understanding that building something great involves being willing to put in the work,” Paul said in a written statement. “We also agree that nutrition has to taste good and be good for you. This is an exciting time to invest and make a real impact with Meati, a company committed to whole food nutrition that tastes amazing.”

Paul, who regularly invests in plant-based companies, plays for the Golden State Warriors.

Raisman is one of the most-decorated American female gymnasts of all time; she served as captain of the U.S. women’s gymnastics teams in 2012 and 2016. Off the mat, Raisman is recognized as a leader in the sexual abuse prevention movement.

“Eating healthy has been a huge focus and priority for me. Over the years, I have realized how much better I feel, mentally and physically, when I eat whole foods,” said Raisman. “When I was introduced to Meati Foods, I was so impressed with its MushroomRoot, how nutritious its products are and how few ingredients it uses.”

Meati is the trade name for Emergy Inc.