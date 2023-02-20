Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley hotel prices up in January

January room rates were higher year over year in hotels across many of the cities in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, but that didn’t always correlate with higher occupancy rates.

Boulder had the most expensive rooms at $144.44 in January, a month that saw rooms rented at a rate of 50.3%. For comparison, those figures were $133.70 and 56.6% in January 2022, according to a report issued this week by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor rooms were 46.1% full last month and night’s stay was $114.95, down from 56.0% and $116.55 during the same month last year.

Longmont lodges were 48.0% occupied last month and rented for $96.23. Those figures were 52.1% and $100.76 in January 2022.

Greeley hotels were the most full last month, but also the least expensive. The occupancy rate was 62.4% and the average night’s stay cost $92.95. That compares to 58.9% and $85.18 in January 2022.

Loveland lodges were 56.0% full last month and rooms rented for an average of $108.53. In January 2022, those figures were 48.3% and $104.20.

Estes Park hotel operators recorded an occupancy rate of 21.8% last month and average prices of $133.74. During the same month last year, those rates were 24.1% and $156.82.

Fort Collins’ figures last month were 49.5% and $109.48, up from 39.9% and $101.35 in January 2022.

Colorado’s statewide occupancy rate and average price were 55.6% and $193.45 last month, up from 51.9% and $178.40 in January 2022.