Developer plans 227 apartments on Wadsworth Boulevard

BROOMFIELD — Blackburn Communities LLC, a Mississippi-based real estate developer and investment group, is planning a large apartment complex in Broomfield.

The company, which has Colorado projects in Firestone and Colorado Springs, is set to present plans for its Wadsworth Junction community at 11495 Wadsworth Blvd., just off of U.S. Highway 36, Monday evening to Broomfield’s Land Use Review Committee.

Those plans call for 227 multifamily residential units, spread between one-, two- and three-bedroom units, across three buildings and seven acres. Two buildings are expected to be five stories, the other four stories.

Wadsworth Junction is planned to feature 401 parking spaces and a clubhouse with a “leasing center and resident amenities such as a pool, bathroom/dressing rooms, fitness areas, lounge, business center, and dog wash,” according to Broomfield planning documents.

“The apartment complex will feature LED lighting, low-flow fixtures, energy-efficient upgrades in building design, and low-water landscape plant materials. [Electric vehicle] charging stations and conduit infrastructure to expand EV charging stations are also proposed,” the documents said.

A Broomfield planning memo indicates that Blackburn might opt to include some affordable housing onsite, with a cash-in-lieu payment made to fulfill its obligations to the city.

A portion of the site will remain undeveloped and could eventually be home to a commercial site, which would help offset the costs of providing city services to more than 200 new homes in Wadsworth Junction.

As proposed, the city estimates the “fiscal impact regarding the multifamily use to be a negative revenue source of $407,000 annually.”

According to a memo from Blackburn to city officials, “This site is a part of Broomfield’s rich history. The historic Cherokee Trail route passed through this site and was an important thoroughfare and stagecoach stop for explorers of the American West.” The developer is “proposing to honor the history by incorporating large murals on the western side of each building featuring a photograph and/or original art of travelers through history.”

Broomfield’s Land Use Review Committee meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the George DiCiero City and County Building, 1 DesCombes Drive.