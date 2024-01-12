MWH to be absorbed by Japanese construction giant

BROOMFIELD — MWH Constructors Inc., a Broomfield-based water-infrastructure construction company, has agreed to be acquired by Obayashi Corp., a Japanese construction conglomerate founded more than a century ago.

“This strategic alignment and partnership enables MWH to continue geographic expansion and gain additional market share in the rapidly growing US water infrastructure and industrial manufacturing markets,” MWH said in a news release. “Additionally, this partnership opens doors for collaboration with Obayashi Corporation’s North American Civil Group as well as Obayashi’s existing US subsidiaries including Webcor Builders and Kraemer North America.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Joining forces with Obayashi enables MWH to reach our short- and long-term goals of organizational growth, excellence in client service, and the continued development of some of the best construction professionals in the USA,” MWH CEO Blair Lavoie said in the release.

MWH was bought by private equity investor Oaktree Capital Management L.P. (OAK: NYSE) in 2018.

At that time, the company had about 2,200 people across its divisions, including Slayden Constructors Inc. in the United Kingdom and MWH Treatment in the United States.