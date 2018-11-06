MWH Constructors bought by investment firm

BROOMFIELD — MWH Constructors Inc., a Broomfield-based water and energy infrastructure construction company, was recently acquired by Los Angeles-based investment firm Oaktree Capital Management L.P. (OAK: NYSE).

“We have worked hard to grow a world-class portfolio of water and wastewater infrastructure projects, and our partnership with Oaktree will enable us to further improve and expand our services to our customers,” MWH CEO Blair Lavoie said in a prepared statement.

The acquisition encompasses all MWH operations in North America and the United Kingdom, including global engineering, procurement, construction operations and construction management services, according to a company news release.

MWH has about 2,200 people across its divisions, including Slayden Constructors Inc. in the United Kingdom and MWH Treatment in the United States.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with MWH Constructors and its talented management team. MWH is recognized as a global leader in developing and executing some of the most technically advanced project delivery solutions for water and wastewater infrastructure construction. Together with management, we are committed to expanding MWH’s talent, resources, and capabilities to continue to support the global infrastructure needs of the company’s customers.” Oaktree senior vice president Jimmy Lee said in a prepared statement.