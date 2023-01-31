Unico signs 3 new tenants to Pearl Street

BOULDER — Unico Properties LLC has signed new long-term leases with three new tenants for properties on Pearl Street in Boulder.

New tenants are Popsockets LLC, Integral Consulting Inc. and The Hillman Group Inc.

Terms were not disclosed.

“The additions of Popsockets, Integral, and The Hillman Group represent our continued commitment to the vitality of Pearl Street Mall’s East End through a strategic blend of national and local brands that will enhance downtown Boulder’s energy and charisma,” Billy Woodward, Unico’s Colorado market leader and director, said in a written statement. “These three tenants combined with the addition of public art [a new mural commissioned for the east end], will contribute to a vibrant, diverse downtown area while boosting Boulder’s economic strength.”

Popsockets is digital-lifestyle company that sells products people use with their mobile phones. It will move into a 6,824 square-foot space within the Citizens National Bank building. Also new to the Citizens National Bank building is The Hillman Group, which makes products for the building industry. Brands include Gorilla Grip, Deck Plus and MinuteKey. It will occupy 8,031 square feet of space.

Integral, a consulting firm, will relocate from Lafayette to a 5,523 square-foot unit at 1701 Pearl Street.

“Pearl Street continues to see a resurgence in activity post-pandemic and, despite accounting for just 14% of downtown Boulder’s inventory, the iconic pedestrian mall accounted for 24% of total leasing activity downtown in 2022. With the addition of these three leases, Pearl Street retail spaces are now 94% leased and office spaces are 70% leased,” Unico said in its statement