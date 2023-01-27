Vision Ridge closes $700M investment fund

BOULDER — Vision Ridge Partners LLC has closed its $700 million SAF Annex Fund, which, the investment firm said, “received significant support from a diverse base of existing Vision Ridge clients as well as new institutional investors, including leading sovereign wealth fund, endowment, foundation, family office, public pension and consultant investors.”

The company, which invests in sustainable energy, transportation and agriculture, said in a news release that about half of the fund has been committed for investment.

“As our world faces a seismic shift toward sustainability, we are pleased to help advance companies at the forefront of the energy transition by providing the capital, industry expertise and deep network of relationships they need to succeed for decades to come,” VR managing partner Reuben Munger said in the release. “We are grateful for the strong support we have received for the fund, which reflects our investors’ confidence in the Vision Ridge team.”