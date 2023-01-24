Covert moves from Zonda to Cushman & Wakefield

Residential real estate statistician John Covert has joined Cushman & Wakefield in its new Rocky Mountain Residential Land Services division.

Covert was previously an executive with Zonda Intelligence, which was formerly Hanley Wood but perhaps best known in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley as Metrostudy Inc. In that role, he helped track housing availability, particularly the availability of permitted lots as a means to predict home building activity.

He will be a director of Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Inc. in his new position.

His background also includes single-family residential development, lot and land acquisition, land development, consulting, urban planning, municipal / regional economic development, business development, client engagement, data and housing economics and strategic planning, according to a press statement from Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rocky Mountain Residential Land Services will include, in addition to Covert, Mike Kboudi, Wade Fletcher and Joey Dybevik. The group specializes in residential land consulting, acquisitions and dispositions, focusing primarily on the mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

“We’re excited to welcome John as a key addition to our Rocky Mountain Residential Land Services. … John is very active in the residential arena and brings a unique and specialized background and deep knowledge to this group and our firm,” Steve Schwab, Cushman & Wakefield’s market leader for Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, said in a written statement. “We continue to expand our regional talent and depth in the residential sector for our clients and to meet the continued demand of our communities.”

Covert said the move will help him expand his client services. “The Rocky Mountain region is a growing housing market, and I am eager to work with my new teammates in supporting our clients in their residential land needs while also uncovering new opportunities across the region.”

He has a bachelor’s degree in land use and a master’s of business administration with an emphasis in marketing. He sits on the HomeAid Colorado Board (president 2024), is a committee member for the Colorado ULI Community Development Council, and member of the Colorado State University Everitt Real Estate School Advisory Board.