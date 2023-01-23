DMC Global hire new CFO amid c-suite shakeup

BROOMFIELD — Just days after the departure of its CEO, DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) has hired a new chief financial officer.

Eric Walter will join the oilfield services provider next month from engineering firm Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J), DMC said in a news release.

He will take over from Michael Kuta, who has stepped into an interim-CEO role following last week’s sudden departure of former chief executive Kevin Longe. Kuta is sharing co-interim-CEO duties with David Aldous, the chairman of DMC’s board of directors.

“Eric is an extremely talented leader who joins DMC with a wealth of relevant financial and management experience,” Kuta said in the release. “He has built and led global finance teams, developed capital allocation strategies and implemented initiatives designed to strengthen free cash flow. He also managed a variety of public-company reporting functions. We’re excited he’s bringing his expertise and enthusiasm to DMC and look forward to collaborating with him.”