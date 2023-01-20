Dunn named Estes Health’s medical chief of staff

ESTES PARK – Dr. Bridget Dunn, who has been a family-medicine practitioner at Estes Park Health since 2009, has been named the medical center’s chief of staff.

Dr. Bridget Dunn

Dunn, whose two-year team began Jan. 1, succeeds Dr. Robyn Zehr, who was Estes Park Health’s first female chief of staff.

Dunn’s experience with patient care began by working in her father’s dentistry practice. After graduating magna cum laude from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., with a bachelor’s of science in biology, she attended Creighton University’s school of medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, and served an internship and residency in family medicine at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver. After a year with Exempla Denver Family Physicians, Dunn spent 10 years on the clinical faculty at Swedish Family Medicine Providers Inc., and as an assistant clinical professor at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

She came to the Estes Park Medical Group in September 2009.

In her free time, Dunn competes in triathlons and other road and trail races. Since 2006, she has also volunteered her time and talent as a physician at Kent Mountain Adventure Center, which is owned by her husband, Harry Kent.

For 10 seasons, Dunn served as the women’s basketball team physician at the University of Denver and worked three years as a volunteer physician for the Colorado Youth At Risk Mentoring Program.