Todd: Have an Impact on the future of your community

Mary’s eyes lit up at the thought of supporting her favorite nonprofit beyond her lifetime. Nearing retirement, Mary recently visited the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado to discuss her estate plan and desire to give to a cause near and dear to her heart. After learning about the Foundation’s ability to receive assets after she passes and ensure ongoing financial support to her charity of choice, she was comforted knowing her impact will continue to make a difference in her own community.

On a recent Tuesday morning, more than 100 community members and leaders gathered to hear the results of nearly a year-long study of Colorado water resources and how we might adapt to changing water supplies and population growth. The gravity of it all, and hope for a regional solution, was palpable in the room.

These stories — along with the countless others like it — demonstrate the importance of community foundations in this country, which are uniquely situated to improve their regions through supporting innovative solutions and creating powerful partnerships. From Nov. 12-18, we celebrated Community Foundation Week, a time when we could share and reflect on the stories of impact over the last year. Though you may not yet know your local community foundation, you’ve likely felt its impact.

That’s because the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and 1000+ other community foundations across the country help bring donors and residents together. Community foundations work to support the efforts that will help the places we call home flourish and grow.

Established in 1975, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado has served Larimer County and beyond for nearly 50 years by ensuring donors and community partnerships are creating impact and leaving a legacy. We have developed trusted relationships with donors of all kinds and sizes and are a neutral convener of community issues that are challenging to work on alone.

Philanthropy, which in Greek means, “Love of mankind,” is a critical lever in community work. Philanthropists donate their resources for the good of the community and ask for little in return. Our Foundation reports back to our donors annually so that they can see the impact they are making together. In fiscal year 2021-2022, the Foundation distributed nearly $10 million in the region, brought together 60 water leaders for a year of strategic planning, supported more than 40 nonprofits with regional trainings, and launched two initiatives that will help our region identify school to career opportunities for students and opportunities for community wellbeing.

As we enter the giving season, millions of people from every background will be looking to give back to the communities that have supported them. They’ll also look to ensure that their heartfelt generosity — however they choose to give — will have the most impact. That’s why so many of them will choose to give to a community foundation.

A gift to your local community foundation is an investment in the future of your community.

We like to say that community foundations are “here for good.” At the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado we don’t think about the next election or business cycle, we think about the next generation and the next after that.

That can seem a daunting task, but it’s one we all share. I hope you’ll join us in recognizing our collective impact and the difference we can make together.

Learn more about the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and consider joining our work at www.nocofoundation.org.

Kristin Todd is president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado.