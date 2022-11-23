Crossroads Safehouse appoints interim exec
FORT COLLINS — Crossroads Safehouse has appointed Stacie Sutter to serve as interim executive director.
Sutter has been with Crossroads for eight years and has served in roles including domestic abuse response team and legal advocate, program manager and program director, according to a press statement from Crossroads. She was appointed by the Crossroads’ board of directors to serve as interim while it conducts a search for a permanent director.
Sutter replaces executive director Pam Jones. Jones has served as executive director since July 2020.
