AMP Robotics unveils new Louisville headquarters

LOUISVILLE — AMP Robotics Corp. on Wednesday revealed its new corporate headquarters, a new 84,000-square-foot facility in the Colorado Technology Center that will house the company’s manufacturing and research and development functions.

Gov. Jared Polis and Louisville Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Maloney were there to tour the facility.

AMP develops robotics, artificial intelligence and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industries. The new headquarters will combine AMP’s previous Louisville and Broomfield facilities, housing together the company’s manufacturing and production operations, where AMP assembles and ships its AI-guided robotics systems to recycling facilities around the world, and its R&D functions, including an advanced engineering laboratory, where the company develops, tests, and refines AI-powered automation applications for the recovery of recyclable plastics, paper, metals and other materials.

AMP was founded in 2014 by Colorado native and University of Colorado Boulder graduate Matanya Horowitz.

“I always knew I wanted to build something here,” Horowitz said. “We’ve come a long way. The state of Colorado really has been a major part of the company. The state really came in at the beginning and helped us build this company at a time when our technology seemed a little speculative.”

AMP received early investments from the National Science Foundation and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

“This is exciting for the Colorado economy,” Polis said.”We are particularly excited when we can get to companies early on and help them.”

In a tour of the facility, Horowitz demonstrated several of AMP’s advanced recyclable sorting and plastic reclamation machines, including one that can sort out plastic grocery bags.

Investors have also been taking note; this month, AMP closed a $91 million Series C funding round led by Congruent Ventures and Wellington Management. The company had previously raised $55 million in a Series B in January 2021.

“This is really a great success story,” Polis said.