JumpCloud acquires SaaS IT security firm Resmo

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has acquired Resmo Inc., an asset management and software-as-a-service (SaaS) IT security firm.

“For IT teams, you can’t secure what you don’t know about. Identifying all of the applications and IT resources in your organization and eliminating shadow IT is critical to delivering secure, frictionless access to all resources,” Jumpcloud co-founder and chief technology officer Greg Keller said in a news release. “Resmo and its leaders have actively established an early tech advantage, spearheading innovative solutions to address these issues head-on. The company’s founders have demonstrated a proven track record of success, both in satisfying customer needs and driving the company forward with cloud-based security solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern IT. Integrating Resmo’s technology and the expertise of its team will enhance and simplify work for our customers, enabling them to discover unmanaged SaaS applications and IT resources, enforce secure access, and improve overall visibility across an enterprise.”

Terms of the acquisition, which has already closed, were not disclosed, but JumpCloud said that all Resmo workers have been offered employment opportunities at the new parent company.

“Everyone at Resmo is thrilled to join JumpCloud,” Resmo CEO Serhat Can said in the release. “More importantly, we are eager to alleviate the burden of disparate point solutions and SaaS app security for more customers and partners through an expanded JumpCloud platform.”