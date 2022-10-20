Vision Ridge to bring aboard Kortenhorst as partner

BOULDER — Jules Kortenhorst, formerly CEO of RMI, will join investment company Vision Ridge Partners LLC as a partner, effective Jan. 9, 2023.

RMI was formerly known as the Rocky Mountain Institute.

Kortenhorst will focus on continuing to scale and strengthen Vision Ridge’s asset management and governance capabilities, according to a press statement. He will also work with existing firm leadership on strategy, culture and operations, as well as energy transition and climate change.

Kortenhorst brings nearly four decades of business, government, entrepreneurial, for-profit and non-profit experience to Vision Ridge. During his tenure as CEO of RMI, Kortenhorst grew the non-partisan, non-profit organization from 50 to 600 professionals worldwide and scaled its contribution to accelerating the energy transition. He has also served on multiple boards where he has worked with management teams to overcome complex situations and achieve positive financial and impact-driven results, according to the statement.

“Jules has unparalleled experience driving value-creating, transformational change across the energy sector as well as deep strategic planning and problem-solving skills. We are thrilled to welcome an executive of his caliber to the Vision Ridge team as we seek to continue capitalizing on the global transition to sustainability,” said Reuben Munger, co-founder and managing partner. “We have known Jules well for more than a decade, share a mutual respect and passion for supporting innovative solutions to combat climate change, and have collaborated closely on meaningful projects to aid that cause.”

“Our planet is in the decisive decade for what I believe to be the biggest issue facing humanity — climate change — and now is the critical time when we must invest at scale in the lower cost, post-carbon businesses of the future,” said Kortenhorst.

Prior to joining RMI in 2013, Kortenhorst was the founding CEO of the European Climate Foundation, the largest philanthropic organization dedicated to policy development and advocacy on climate change in Europe. Earlier in his career, he served in the Dutch Parliament, was the CEO for International Operations of ClientLogic Corp., and before that worked for nearly 10 years at Royal Dutch/Shell.