Ball Aerospace promotes Damphousse to key Washington, D.C., role

BROOMFIELD — Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., a division of Ball Corp. ( NYSE: BALL) has selected Hope Damphousse to serve as vice president of the company’s strategic operations business unit, effective immediately.

Damphousse will lead Ball Aerospace’s Washington, D.C., office; guide public policy, regulatory and government relations activities; and lead the company’s strategic planning and partnerships.

“Hope is a respected leader with an impeccable record of solving complex challenges through strong, collaborative relationships, trusted communications and a passion and dedication for mission success,” David Kaufman, president, Ball Aerospace, said in a written statement. “She brings extensive government and legislative affairs experience to her new role as the company’s senior executive in the Washington, D.C., area. We are thrilled to have her in this role.”

Damphousse joined Ball Aerospace in 2008 and worked in the strategic operations area of the company. Prior to Ball Aerospace, Damphousse served as a legislative adviser to U.S. Sen. Robert Bennett of Utah and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.